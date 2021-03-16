Η BMW M3 Competition G80 από πολύ κοντά!

Στο βίντεο παραπάνω πρωταγωνιστεί η νέα BMW M3 2021.

2021 BMW M3 Competition G80

Κινητήρας 3.0 λίτρων, 375 kW/510 PS/650Nm

Επιτάχυνση 0 – 100 km/h: 3,9 sec

Τελική ταχύτητα: 250 km/h (limited)

Κατανάλωση: 10,0 λίτρα/100km

CO2-Emission 228-234 g/km

Time codes:

00:00​ Engine sound

00:29​ Unlocking car

00:37​ Frontlights

00:50​ Taillights

01:00​ Front of the car

01:24​ Engine

01:41​ Rims

01:54​ Interior (front seats)

02:54​ Interior (rear seats)

03:09​ Rear of the car

03:33​ Trunk

03:43​ All seats down

04:01​ Infotainment system / iDrive

08:43​ Reverse camera

