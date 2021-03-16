Η BMW M3 Competition G80 από πολύ κοντά!

Στο βίντεο παραπάνω πρωταγωνιστεί η νέα BMW M3 2021.

2021 BMW M3 Competition G80
Κινητήρας 3.0 λίτρων, 375 kW/510 PS/650Nm
Επιτάχυνση 0 – 100 km/h: 3,9 sec
Τελική ταχύτητα: 250 km/h (limited)
Κατανάλωση: 10,0 λίτρα/100km
CO2-Emission 228-234 g/km

Time codes:
00:00​ Engine sound
00:29​ Unlocking car
00:37​ Frontlights
00:50​ Taillights
01:00​ Front of the car
01:24​ Engine
01:41​ Rims
01:54​ Interior (front seats)
02:54​ Interior (rear seats)
03:09​ Rear of the car
03:33​ Trunk
03:43​ All seats down
04:01​ Infotainment system / iDrive
08:43​ Reverse camera

