Η νέα Porsche 911 992 GT3 από πολύ κοντά!

00:00 Engine sound
00:31 Unlocking car
00:39 Frontlights
00:46 Taillights
00:54 Front of the car
01:23 Rims
01:36 Front storage compartment
02:02 Interior
02:37 Roll cage
02:48 Rear of the car
03:12 Spoiler
03:37 Side profile
03:43 Engine cover
03:58 Interior hands-on review
04:22 Virtual cockpit
04:39 Infotainment system
Porsche 911 992 GT3 2022
Price: €239.200
4.0 litre engine – 375 kW/510 PS/470 Nm
0-100 km/h: 3,9 seconds
0-200 km/h: 11,9 seconds
Top Speed: 320 km/h
Fuel consumption in l/100 km 12,9 l/100km
CO2-Emission in g/km 293 g/km