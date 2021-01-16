Η Porsche 911 992 Targa 4S 2021 από πολύ κοντά!

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S! In the video you can see a visual review of the Crayon Grey 992 Targa 4S. Furthermore you can hear the sound and you can see the interior, Porsche Communication Management (PCU) infotainmentsystem, virtual cockpit and exterior of this Porsche.

Time codes:

00:00 Engine sound

00:35 Unlocking car

00:41 Frontlights

00:48 Taillights

00:55 Front of the car

01:11 Porsche LED matrix headlights

01:23 Trunk

01:42 Rims

01:50 Interior (front seats)

02:20 Interior (rear seats)

02:37 Drivers position

03:09 Rear of the car

03:43 Roof up

04:01 Engine

04:19 Infotainment system

Model: 2021 Porsche 911 992 Targa 4S Price: €252.000,- 3.0L flat 6 – 311 kW/450 PS/530 Nm Acceleration 0 – 100 km/h 3,8 seconds Max Speed 304 km/h Fuel consumption in l/100 km 11,1 – 10,4 l/100km CO2-Emission in g/km 253 – 236 g/km

