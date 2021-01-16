Η Porsche 911 992 Targa 4S 2021 από πολύ κοντά!

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S! In the video you can see a visual review of the Crayon Grey 992 Targa 4S. Furthermore you can hear the sound and you can see the interior, Porsche Communication Management (PCU) infotainmentsystem, virtual cockpit and exterior of this Porsche.
Time codes:
00:00 Engine sound
00:35 Unlocking car
00:41 Frontlights
00:48 Taillights
00:55 Front of the car
01:11 Porsche LED matrix headlights
01:23 Trunk
01:42 Rims
01:50 Interior (front seats)
02:20 Interior (rear seats)
02:37 Drivers position
03:09 Rear of the car
03:43 Roof up
04:01 Engine
04:19 Infotainment system
Model: 2021 Porsche 911 992 Targa 4S Price: €252.000,- 3.0L flat 6 – 311 kW/450 PS/530 Nm Acceleration 0 – 100 km/h 3,8 seconds Max Speed 304 km/h Fuel consumption in l/100 km 11,1 – 10,4 l/100km CO2-Emission in g/km 253 – 236 g/km