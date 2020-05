View this post on Instagram

This is my attempt at modernizing the Mercedes 300 SL 😁. Yes the base is a GT AMG Roadster which I think Mercedes intended for them to have some similarities to begin with. I basically flipped the headlights vertically to see if it would work then carried on to modify the grille, fenders and air vents. • • • • • #mercedesbenz #mercedes #mercedeslovers #mercedesclassic #mercedessl #mercedessls #mercedesgt #benzlife #render #rendering #renderings #conceptcar #cardesign #cardesigner #cardesigncommunity @supercarsdai1y @supercarradar @supercarspoting #automotivedesign #conceptcars #conceptart #modernization #cardesignworld #modernbenz @hypedmotors @1320video #carporn #automotivedesign